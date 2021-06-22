Taapsee Pannu's movie on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, Shabaash Mithu gets a new director. Begum Jaan's director Srijit Mukherji, who is also a noted Bengali filmmaker, has stepped in for the film. It was earlier supposed to be directed by Rahul Dholakia.

SRIJIT MUKHERJI TO DIRECT TAAPSEE STARRER... #ShabaashMithu - the biopic on the life of #cricket legend #MithaliRaj - will now be directed by #SrijitMukherji... Initially, #RahulDholakia was directing the film... Stars #TaapseePannu... Produced by Viacom18 Studios. pic.twitter.com/YnedleLBw7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2021

Rahul Dholakia issued a statement saying how COVID ruined his plans of directing the film.

Good luck #ShabaashMithu !! And for any further comments on this matter kindly contact @MandviSharma ! Thank you all ! pic.twitter.com/FLHTCMFTnR — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) June 22, 2021

