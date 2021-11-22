'Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi' hitmaker Jubin Nautiyal is back with a romantic track from Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's film Tadap and we see the duo romancing each other in this soothing song. Jubin reunites with Pritam and they create magic with this song as usual.

Watch Tadap Song Tu Mera Hogaya Hai Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)