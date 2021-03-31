After many Bollywood films getting postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus, the makers of Kangana Ranautstarrer are in no mood to back off and will be releasing the film on the original date i.e April 23 itself in theatres. Have a look.

KANGANA: #THALAIVI NO CHANGE IN RELEASE DATE... The producers of #Thalaivi - starring #KanganaRanaut - are sticking to the original release date for all three versions [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu]: 23 April 2021... Meanwhile, the first song will be launched on 2 April 2021. pic.twitter.com/9B4gtRL5KI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2021

