A new song from Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii is out! Titled Hai Kamaal, the track narrates the story of how Kangana as late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa made a mark in politics even after it being a male-dominated arena. Must say, Ranaut as Amma is nailing in each frame. The film is all set to release in theatres on September 10.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)