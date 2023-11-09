The trailer of The Archies has been showered with praises for its vintage setup and the fantastic ensemble of star cast. Khushi Kapoor, who’d be making her Bollywood debut with this Zoya Akhtar directorial, would be seen playing the role of Betty Cooper. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and praised his sister using the viral meme dialogue. He wrote, “@khushi05k, you have no idea mujhe kitni khushi hui looking at this trailer!! It’s finally here and just looking like a WOW!!” The Archies Trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Gang Are Set To Rock n’ Roll in Riverdale and Save Green Park (Watch Video).

Arjun Kapoor About Khushi Kapoor In The Archies Trailer

