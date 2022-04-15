After the success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri announces The Delhi Files, a new film that the director is currently working on. Anupam Kher who has worked with the filmmaker in Kashmir Files has congratulated the filmmaker for his new project and said that he is excited to work with him for the new project.

Check Out Anupam Kher's Tweet Below:

Good luck dear @vivekagnihotri for #TheDelhiFiles!! I am sure as a filmmaker you will do great justice to another chapter of our past dealt wrongly. Looking forward to be part of it. 🙏 #RightToLife pic.twitter.com/izPlP3b82n — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 15, 2022

