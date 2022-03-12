The Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi starrer, The Kashmir Files, released in theatres on March 11. The film, which is based on true story, saw a fantastic collection on the day of its release. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial minted Rs 3.55 crore on the opening day.

The Kashmir Files BO Update

#TheKashmirFiles springs a BIGGG SURPRISE on Day 1… Despite limited showcasing [630+ screens], the film goes from strength to strength during the course of the day… Evening and night shows EXTRAORDINARY… SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 and 3 is a surety… Fri ₹ 3.55 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/mGu4pxK7MW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 12, 2022

