Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are setting major couple goals and the latest pic is sure to melt hearts. Katrina took to Instagram to share a romantic pool picture in which she can be seen holding onto her spouse and posing for the camera. She captioned this post saying ‘Me and Mine’. Katrina Kaif Turns Chef As She Cooks Delicious Breakfast for Hubby Vicky Kaushal! (View Pic).

VicKat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)