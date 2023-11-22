Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the leads have surpassed Rs 400 crore mark at worldwide box office. The film which released in theatres on November 12, 2023 has managed to earn Rs 298 crore in domestic market whereas Rs 102.50 crore internationally at BO. Tiger 3 happens to be a spy action thriller directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 Movie Review: Not Even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Cameo Can Save Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Dullest Entry Into YRF Spy Universe (LatestLY Exclusive).

#Tiger3 continues to win hearts all over. Watch #Tiger3 at your nearest big screen in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Book your tickets now. https://t.co/cn6HwPReTo https://t.co/Zf1AuBHx0w pic.twitter.com/SqdlkeB1c1 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 22, 2023

