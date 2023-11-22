Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 has completed two successful weeks of theatrical runs. So far, the YRF spy movie has collected Rs 244.8 crore in India. It has collected Rs 6.60 crore from the Hindi version and Rs. 10 lakh from other languages on Day 10 in India. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, was released on November 12, 2023, and has been declared a box-office hit. Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s Film Earns Rs 376 Crore Worldwide

Tiger 3 Box Office Update

