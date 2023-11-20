The adrenaline-fueled spectacle of Tiger 3 shows no signs of slowing down as it roars to victory at the box office. On its eighth day of release, the power-packed action adventure has amassed an impressive Rs 376 crore worldwide alone, reaffirming its stronghold on the domestic market. Globally, the film's triumph extends with a stellar $45.30 million in worldwide gross earnings. Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi-Starrer Earns Rs 220 Crore in India!

View Tiger 3 BO Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)