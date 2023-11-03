Tiger 3 is one of the most-anticipated films of Salman Khan. The film also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is set to be released in theatres during the time of Diwali this year, which is on November 12. But ahead of its grand release, the makers have dropped a promo video in which antagonist Emraan is seen threatening Salman. But it is the latter’s savage reply that will leave fans excited and get everyone cheering and whistling. He says, ‘Jab tak Tiger marra nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi’. Check out the ‘Tiger Is Back’ promo video from Maneesh Sharma directorial. Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Film Advance Booking Opens on November 5.

Watch Tiger Is Back Promo Video From Tiger 3 Movie Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)