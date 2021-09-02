It's been reported that Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. But the actor has not denied nor confirmed the rumour. However, now Emraan's latest selfie on Instagram mentions he is flying to Turkey. FYI, Salman-Kat have moved to Turkey from Russia for the shooting of Tiger 3. So, has Hashmi indirectly confirmed that he is part of the actioner?

Emraan Hashmi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

