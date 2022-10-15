Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3, which was earlier supposed to release on the big screens in April 2023 has been delayed. The makers today shared the new release date of the actioner, and so now the Maneesh Sharma directorial hits cinema halls during Diwali next year. Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Leaked Online, Superstar Sports a Ginger Beard and Hairstyle for His Role.

Tiger 3 During Diwali:

Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

