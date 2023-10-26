Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi's action film Tiger 3, which is all set to release at the theatres at November 12 has been given 'UA' certificate by CBFC. Well, the run time for the film 141 minute, which is 2 hours, 35 minutes. Tiger 3: Salman Khan as Hero Looks Fierce and Powerful in New Poster From YRF's Next (View Pic).

Check Out Tiger 3 Running Time Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)