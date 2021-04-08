The first shooting schedule of Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 wraps up. The films stars Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It has concluded its shooting in Mumbai. The sequel of Heropanti is helmed by Ahmed Khan and music by A.R. Rahman. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)