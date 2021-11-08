Nawazuddin Siddiqui has always been a part of films that have an impact on the audience. He has now joined hands with Kangan Ranaut to work on his banner film titled Tiku Weds Sheru. The actor shared the first look poster from the film today and has piqued everyone's interest to know what the film is all about. The actor can be seen in a red checkered shirt, blue pants and a jacket. He is seen holding a gun while a person is seen sitting in the background on a director's chair. We wonder what the film will be all about.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

