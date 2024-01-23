Kangana Ranaut has finally announced the release date of her much-awaited film Emergency. The actress took to her social media and shared a new poster of the film announcing its release date. Kangana will be seeing portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in this upcoming political drama. Emergency will hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. The film is helmed by Kangana Ranaut and produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. Alongside Kangana, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade and Mahima Chaudhry. Kangana Ranaut Meets Bageshwar Baba While Attending Ayodhya's Pranpratishtha Ceremony; Actress Shares Pic With Hindu Religious Leader.

Emergency to Release on June 14, 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)