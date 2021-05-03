India is facing the worst time ever due to the COVID-19. Even the entertainment business has been severely affected. Amid this, Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter and announced that his upcoming sports drama Toofan has been postponed. The movie which was supposed to release on May 21, has now been pushed to an unknown date.

Check It Out

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)