Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has done extremely well at the box office on its opening day. Well, as the Luv Ranjan directorial has managed to earn Rs 15.73 crore at the ticket window on day one due to Holi festivity. Congo to TJMM team for a great start at BO. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's 'Complicated Love Saga' Is More Gloss, Less Entertainment! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Opening Day BO Collection:

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1… Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]… Wed ₹ 15.73 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/5Ggnczlfgk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2023

