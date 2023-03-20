Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has gained significant growth on weekend 2 of its release. On Friday the film gained Rs Fri 3.51 crore, Saturday the film gained Rs 6.03 crore and on Sunday Rs 7.16 crore.

View TJMM Box Office Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)