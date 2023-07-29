Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to make his debut in the music video world with a special three-part music anthology titled "Tu Meri Aashiqui". The first chapter's excitement reaches a crescendo as the first look poster is out now. Directed by Adhyayan Suman, the project stars Neil Nitin Mukesh himself alongside Shreya Sharma. The melodious song is rendered by the talented Ankit Tiwari, with music and lyrics by Rashid Khan. Produced by A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia. The song is set to release on August 3, 2023. Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday Special: 5 Pictures of The Actor With His Kids That Brighten Up Our Instagram Timeline.
NEIL MUKESH TO STAR IN 3-PART MUSIC VIDEO… ADHYAYAN SUMAN DIRECTS… Unveiling the #FirstLook poster of #TuMeriAashiqui: Chapter 1, a three-part music anthology… Features #NeilNitinMukesh [his debut music album] and #ShreyaSharma… #AdhyayanSuman directs.
The song is rendered… pic.twitter.com/pA2kZGfUNI
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)