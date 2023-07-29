Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to make his debut in the music video world with a special three-part music anthology titled "Tu Meri Aashiqui". The first chapter's excitement reaches a crescendo as the first look poster is out now. Directed by Adhyayan Suman, the project stars Neil Nitin Mukesh himself alongside Shreya Sharma. The melodious song is rendered by the talented Ankit Tiwari, with music and lyrics by Rashid Khan. Produced by A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia. The song is set to release on August 3, 2023. Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday Special: 5 Pictures of The Actor With His Kids That Brighten Up Our Instagram Timeline.