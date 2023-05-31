Neil Nitin Mukesh and Nurvi are indeed the cutest father and daughter duo and this latest video of them is enough to prove. The little munchkin is seen repeating lines of “Aashiyan” song from the film Barfi and beautifully catching up the notes. Her mellifluous voice is sure to win hearts! 5 Pictures of Neil Nitin Mukesh With His Daughter Nurvi That Brighten Up Our Instagram Timeline.

Neil Nitin Mukesh With Daughter Nurvi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh)

Watch The Original Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)