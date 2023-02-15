After Tunisha Sharma's death, Manul Chadusama will now be replacing her in Alibaba-Ek Andaaz Andekha. The Sony SAB show has been talked about a lot since the actress' death and many people felt the show would not surivive. But makers brought in Abhishek Nigam to play the new male lead of the show.

Manul and Tunisha News

