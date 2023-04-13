After penning a poem on death and love, Sheezan Khan, has now dedicated a heart-wrenching post for late actress and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. The actor took to Instagram and shared a black-white picture of him and Tunisha happily posing with each other. However, it's the caption of the post which will make you emotional and how. FYI, Khan is currently out on bail after getting arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Sharma. Sheezan Khan Pens Poem 'Ishq Me Marna Achha Nahi Lagta' Days After Getting Bail in Tunisha Sharma's Suicide Case (View Post).

Sheezan Khan Dedicates Post for Tunisha Sharma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheezan M Khan BABA (@sheezan9)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)