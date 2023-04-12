Sheezan Khan, who was arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case and is now out on bail has penned a long poem on his Instagram. The actor's poetry was written in Hindi which talked about how love and death. Along with it, he also shared a picture of himself. "Ishq Me Marna Achha Nahi Lagta.. Ishq Me Jeena Hai Toh Baat Karo," opening lines of Khan's post read. The actor was last seen in the show Ali Baba- Dastaan E Kabul. Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Accused Sheezan Khan Granted Bail by Vasai Court.

Sheezan Khan Pens Poem on Insta:

