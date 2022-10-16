The makers of Uunchai unveiled Parineeti Chopra's first look poster from the film today. The actress seemed over the moon and shared her excitement on social media. "Extremely grateful and forever indebted to Sooraj Sir for giving me Shraddha in his #Uunchai. I grew up watching his films," she wrote. Uunchai Release Date Out! Sooraj Barjatya’s Next Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher To Release on November 11.

Parineeti Chopra in Uunchai:

