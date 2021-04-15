The Bombay High Court has censured Kamal Rashid Khan alias KRK for his controversial and defamatory tweets against producer Vashu Bhagnani, his family, his business, his profession as well as all his projects.

KRK has been stopped by the Bombay High Court from putting out any further tweets against Vashu Bhagnani and all his business interests till the pendency of the Rs. One crore defamation suit filed by the veteran producer for defamatory’, ‘slanderous’, and ‘distasteful’ statements as well as ‘patently false allegations’ on KRK's Twitter and YouTube accounts.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)