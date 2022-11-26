Marathi actor Vikram Gokhale breathed his last on Saturday following a multi-organ failure. The 77-year-old actor passed away at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. The actor's last rites to take place later today in Pune. Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77; Veteran Actor Was Known for His Roles in Agneepath, Bhool Bhulaiyaa Among Others.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Veteran actor #VikramGokhale has just passed away. We offer our heartfelt condolences: #ShirishYadgikar, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of #Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital The late actor's last rites will be performed in Pune later today #VikramGokhale#RIPVikramGokhalepic.twitter.com/KUefIUUTJ1 — Delhi Times (@DelhiTimesTweet) November 26, 2022

