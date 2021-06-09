Harsh Vardhaan Kapoor's confirmation of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship is making Twitter go wild. Fans of both stars can't stop celebrating even though there have been rumours about them for a while now. Some are even having a field day punning on Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan, both of whom Katrina had dated before.

Check out Salman Khan-Ranbir Kapoor memes here...

Sanju reversed!

Salman Khan, there you go!

Intehaa ho gayi intezar ki

The promotion!

One on Harsh Varrdhan please!

Bahi ka driver is back!

