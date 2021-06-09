Harsh Vardhaan Kapoor's confirmation of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship is making Twitter go wild. Fans of both stars can't stop celebrating even though there have been rumours about them for a while now. Some are even having a field day punning on Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan, both of whom Katrina had dated before.

Check out Salman Khan-Ranbir Kapoor memes here...

Sanju reversed!

Vicky kaushal and Katrina dating, exactly the opposite of the movie Sanju happened #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/815RwPQVx7 — DankyMinati (@danky_minati) June 9, 2021

Salman Khan, there you go!

Intehaa ho gayi intezar ki

#KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal CONFIRMED to be dating Humare bhai: (wait hi krte reh gye) Salmoon bhoi now 😇 🤣 👇#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/zPeKdaX552 — Aditya Gujjar (@iAddyGurjar) June 9, 2021

The promotion!

From playing role of best friend to dating his ex #VickyKaushal progressed a lot in bollywood... pic.twitter.com/C8CLplW0x2 — Shesh🇮🇳 (@shakya_shesh) June 9, 2021

One on Harsh Varrdhan please!

Harshvardhan Kapoor right now after seeing that both #VickyKaushal and #KatrinaKaif are trending : pic.twitter.com/QJHDXg3vAw — Boniface kamei (@Bonifacekamei) June 9, 2021

Bahi ka driver is back!

#Harshvardhankapoor statement #katrinakaif and #VickyKaushal are rumoured to be dating each other Bhai driver car start pic.twitter.com/BgcIgIFvGy — ChunniLal Malik (@chunnilalmalik) June 9, 2021

