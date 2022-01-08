Newlywed Vicky Kaushal is super amazed after watching Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush-starrer Atrangi Re. The URI actor took to Instagram story and heaped praises at the cast as well as the filmmaker, Aanand L Rai. That's not it, as he also urged the filmmaker to cast him in his next. Hahaha! Check it out.

Vicky Kaushal:

Vicky Kaushal Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)