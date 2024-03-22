Actor Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the success of Sam Bahadur and Dunki. He is now prepping for his upcoming project, Chhava. Vicky took to Instagram recently, sharing a gym snapshot, indicating his dedication to the film. Donning a tee, pants, and a cap, he flexed his muscles, captioning the image ‘Chhaava’in Hindi. This glimpse into his workout routine hints at his intense preparation for the role. Vicky’s gym session serves some major fitness goals, and we are sure it will also motivate you to hit the gym. Fans eagerly await to witness Kaushal's transformation and performance in Chhaava. No Filter Neha Season 6: Vicky Kaushal Reveals How Love Unfolded Between Him and Katrina Kaif (Watch Promo Video).

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story

Vicky Kaushal;'s Instagram Story

