Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, has shared how romance unfolded between him and his wife Katrina Kaif. The two tied the knot in December 2021 after a few years of dating. Vicky recently appeared on the sixth season of the streaming chat show No Filter Neha, and gave audiences a peek into his personal life and shared how things worked out with Katrina. No Filter Neha Season 6: Vicky Kaushal Reacts to 'Biwi Kaise Patayi' Query, Also Mentions His 'Greatest' Shah Rukh Khan Story (Watch Promo Video).

The actor said, “Just two people meeting and genuinely finding a connection, and that’s how it literally happened. Like we kept meeting, and we just kept feeling that there’s a connection, and till we just took it to the next level, we just felt like okay, this is just happening without effort. It’s just very naturally feeling right, and that is how it happened.” No Filter Neha Season 6: Rashmika Mandanna to Appear on Neha Dhupia’s Show.

Watch No Filter Neha Promo:

No Filter Neha Season 6, is available to stream on JioTV and JioTV+ with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

