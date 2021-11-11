Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy have teamed up for a movie on modern relationships. The film will be be directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. As per the informations, the movie is going to be a romantic-comedy drama. And, the cast looks promising so there will be some fantastic story line, for sure behind this film. The shooting of the movie started from today. More details are yet to be unveiled.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

VIDYA - PRATIK - ILEANA - SENDHIL TEAMED... #VidyaBalan, #PratikGandhi, #IleanaDcruz and #SendhilRamamurthy star in Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment's yet-untitled film on modern relationships... Directed by ad filmmaker #ShirshaGuhaThakurta... Filming begins. pic.twitter.com/JFEyvNhvy1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2021

