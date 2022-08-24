Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha teaser dropped today and it's fire. Having said that, while a section of Tweeple are lauding the storyline of the thriller, a few are yet not convinced. As they feel Hrithik is not an apt choice in this Hindi remake of Tamil film with the same name. Case on point - right from Roshan's accent to look, netizens are trolling him right left and centre. Check it out. Vikram Vedha Teaser: Maniac Hrithik Roshan Turns Cop Saif Ali Khan’s Life Upside Down in This Thriller Film (Watch Video).

Really?

Even after copying each scene from the original movie, even 1% of Vijay sir's attitude expression could not be copied from #HrithikRoshan.#VikramVedha#VikramVedhaTeaser pic.twitter.com/l27H6zxkCM — Sandeep Pathak 💫 (@PathakAKFanatic) August 24, 2022

'Accent' Issue

Though #BachchanPandey was bad movi,still #AkshayKumar as gangster looked more menacing than #HrithikRoshan. UP accents were perfectly done by akshay sir.#VikramVedha#VikramVedhateaser — Abhiraj (@Ak_soorya) August 24, 2022

'Bad'

If the choice is between good and bad, it's easy to choose but in this story both are bad guys...!!!#HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan #VikramVedhateaser VIKRAM VEDHA MANIA BEGINS pic.twitter.com/idy0W5rEuk — AKMS HRX (@akms_hrx) August 24, 2022

'Worst Remake'

Sahi to hai bhai agar remake frame to Frame bani hai to logo ko kya Naya dekhne ko milega? And hrithik is not great as Vedha he can't justice to orignal Vijay sethupathi's role as vedha So disappointed by wrost remake of Mass Film 😕 #boycottvikramvedha #HrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/bBI5ZFL1q9 — Devarsh (@DerasariDevarsh) August 24, 2022

