Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha teaser dropped today and it's fire. Having said that, while a section of Tweeple are lauding the storyline of the thriller, a few are yet not convinced. As they feel Hrithik is not an apt choice in this Hindi remake of Tamil film with the same name. Case on point - right from Roshan's accent to look, netizens are trolling him right left and centre. Check it out. Vikram Vedha Teaser: Maniac Hrithik Roshan Turns Cop Saif Ali Khan’s Life Upside Down in This Thriller Film (Watch Video).

Really?

'Accent' Issue

'Bad'

'Worst Remake'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)