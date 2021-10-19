Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan starrer Visfot goes on floors on Tuesday (October 19). Helmed by Kookie Gulati, the movie is reportedly going to be a thriller. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter and shared the news with a clapboard pic. He wrote, "Lock and Load! Here's to the beginning of VISFOT."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

