Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. On October 23, as his 80s film Yaarana clocked 40 years, the veteran star shared the joy on Instagram. In the post, he mentioned an interesting anecdote and revealed how the iconic song Sara Zamana Haseeno Ka Deewana from the film was shot in Kolkata amid emotional fans.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)