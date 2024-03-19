Sidharth Malhotra's action film Yodha, which had a moderate opening weekend, saw a significant drop in collections on Monday. After earning over Rs 7 crore on Sunday, the film managed only Rs 2.25 crore on its first Monday (March 18). This drop suggests the movie may struggle to find its footing at the box office. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film's total domestic earnings currently stand at Rs 19.76 crore. Yodha Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra Flexes His Muscles in This Campy Thriller With Overdose of Nationalism (LatestLY Exclusive).

Yodha Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)