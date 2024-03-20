Sidharth Malhotra's high-octane action film Yodha was released in the theatres on March 15. The film has been making headlines ever since its announcement last year, but it clearly did not reflect in its box office numbers. The action thriller film directed by the duo Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha made a decent start at the box office and saw a significant spike on its second and third days before finally crashing on days three and four. On its fifth day at the box office, Yodha earned Rs 2.22 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 21.98 crore. Yodha Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra-Starrer Sees Dip, Earns Rs 19.76 Crore in India.

Yodha Box Office Collections:

