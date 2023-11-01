Good news for the audience! Now, they can re-watch Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai in theaters. Yes, you heard us right. Before the release of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 on November 12, Yash Raj Films announced that they have partnered with PVR Inox to celebrate the YRF Spy Universe Film Festival for the first time. The festival will take place from November 3 to 5 at prime locations across India. Tiger 3 Trailer: Fans Believe Salman Khan's Tiger is Calling Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for Help - Here's Why!.

Check Out The Official Poster Of YRF Spy Universe Film Festival 2023

YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM FESTIVAL *BEFORE* ‘TIGER 3’ ARRIVES… Before the release of #Tiger3 #in India on Sunday, 12 Nov 2023, #YRF partners with #PVRINOX for the first #YRFSpyUniverse Film Festival… Will take place from 3 - 5 Nov 2023 across prime locations in #India… OFFICIAL… pic.twitter.com/PcrPIioUly — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)