After Amitabh Bachchan made an error numbering his tweets, many netizens found it hilarious the way he chose to correct himself. Zomato of course did not pass up the opportunity to hop in on the joke. Their Twitter handle tweeted out saying they made a horrible error, and that all their tweets saying chai is the best should've said momos instead. Amitabh Bachchan's Apology Over 'Horrible Error' on Twitter Leads to Funny Jokes and Memes by Netizens!

View Zomato's Tweet Here:

T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my Tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong they should say momos APOLGIES !! 🙏 — zomato (@zomato) January 9, 2023

View Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Here:

T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong .. T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong .. they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLGIES !! 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 7, 2023

