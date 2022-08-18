The film Zwigato starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival under the Contemporary World Cinema section. Zwigato was directed by Nandita Das under Applause Entertainment.

View Tweet Here:

Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives are proud to announce that our film ZWIGATO, written & directed by Nandita Das, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, will have its World Premiere at the prestigious 47th @TIFF_Net in the ‘Contemporary World Cinema' section. pic.twitter.com/U1YYIdmI50 — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)