Singer Bombay Jayashri, who reportedly suffered an aneurysm while on tour in the UK, is on the 'road to recovery', as per official statement shared by her Twitter handle. Earlier, in a statement, Ms Jayashri’s family had revealed that she had a health setback in the UK where she is currently touring for her concerts. Bombay Jayashri Suffers Aneurysm in UK, Carnatic Singer Undergoes Surgery.

Bombay Jayashri Health Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)