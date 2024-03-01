Hollywood actor Jackie Chan and K-pop supergroup BTS's member Kim Taehyung, aka V, have recently made waves with their recent collaboration. The duo collaborated for an advertisement for an Indonesian-based company, SimInvest. Shortly after the commercial was released, V shared a charming BTS clip on his Instagram story. In the video, the duo are seen holding each other, and when they finally let go of each other, V lets loose a high-flying kick towards the camera, impressing Jackie Chan. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Latest Instagram Photos Radiate Perfect Boyfriend Vibes!.

Check Out V’s Insta Story Here:

BTS V on his Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check of SimInvest’s Latest Advertisement Here:

