Shruti Haasan takes center stage in the upcoming cross-cultural rom-com, Chennai Story. Co-produced by India and the UK, the film promises a heartwarming coming-of-age tale set against the picturesque backdrops of Wales and India. Bringing the story to life is BAFTA-winning writer and director Philip John. The cast of the flick also includes Viveik Kalra.

