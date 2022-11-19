Thor star Chris Hemsworth would be taking time off from acting. In the fifth episode of the Disney+ series Limitless it was revealed that he has a genetic pre-disposition for Alzheimer’s disease. He said, “It’s not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant,” reports Variety. Chris Hemsworth Says He Is Genetically Predisposed to Alzheimer’s and Has a High Chance of Developing It.

Chris Hemsworth On Taking Break From Acting

