The producer of Stree and Roohi, Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films is now extending his producing duties and finally venturing into web-production which is titled Chutzpah. The makers released the trailer of the show today.

The show will start streaming from July 23 on SonyLIV.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

