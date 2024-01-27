Bejoy Nambiar is returning with a bilingual film in Hindi and Tamil titled Dange and Por. The first look posters of both films were announced on January 24, and on January 27, the makers dropped the teasers for Dange and Por. The Hindi cast sees Harshavardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in the lead roles, while the Tamil version has Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayram. The teaser looks promising, and the storyline will surely keep viewers engaged in its plot. Dange and Por is produced by T-Series, Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Anthony, and Madhu Alexander. First Look Poster of Bejoy Nambiar’s Upcoming Hindi Tamil Bilingual Titled Dange and Por Unveiled (See Post).

Watch the Teaser for DANGE Here:

Watch the Teaser for POR Here:

