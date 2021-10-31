Disha Patani often treats her fans with hot pictures of hers, but what tops even these sexy pictures of the actress are her snaps with her little paw-family. Disha took to social media to share a few pictures with her dogs and of course, the photos are adorable. She can be seen cuddling and kissing Bella and Goku in these pictures.

Take A Look At The Photos Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)