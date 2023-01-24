American rapper and singer Doja Cat surely knows how to make heads turn, and that’s exactly what the 27-year-old did at Paris Fashion Week recently. She covered herself in red from head to toe, and her look featured 30,000 Swarovski crystals. Her outfit included a red silk faille bustier, a hand-knitted skirt with lacquered wooden beads, and Trompe lœil toe boots. But the best part was that she had covered her head, face, chest and arms entirely with red crystals. Take a good look at the singer’s ensemble here. Doja Cat Stun Fans With Her Super Hot Avatar in New Christmas Photoshoot (View Pics).

View Her Look Here

Doja Cat photographed by Armando Grillo at #ParisFashionWeek. pic.twitter.com/hKKGZUHm8O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 23, 2023

Check Out This Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)